Baku to host exhibition dedicated to Azerbaijani cuisine

KamART Art Gallery will host art exhibition "Azerbaijani National Cuisine" by young artists on May 20-21, Azernews reports.

The exposition to be presented at Shah Palace Hotel reflects the diversity of Azerbaijani cuisine: these are meat dishes and pastries, dolma, kebabs, dairy dishes and flour products, snacks, pickles and sweets, syrups and preserves - interesting and colorful compositions reflecting the cuisine of different regions.

Along with food, the paintings show the interior of the house, household items, dishes, carpets, and tablecloths located there.

Also in the paintings you can see tandir, oven, saj and barbecue used in preparing Azerbaijani cuisine.

Along with this, the works also depict historical monuments belonging to different regions.

The author of the idea and curator of the project is the director of the gallery, Kamala Jafarzade. The President of the National Culinary Association, Honored Cultural Worker Tahir Amiraslanov, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Rashad Jabarov and laureate of international projects Samir Gafarov took part in the project and advised the authors.

The exhibition consists of 55 art works on canvas from 26 artists. The exhibition will also feature a catalog of works from the exhibition.

The main purpose of the exhibition is to draw attention to the cultural heritage and culinary traditions of Azerbaijan and support talented young artists.

On March 16-17, the exhibition was presented in Tokyo with the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Japan and aroused great interest.

