Foreign Ministry urges French side to apologise for recent remark about Azerbaijan

The French side must apologise for the recent remarks about Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as he responded to a question from the local media regarding the reference to Azerbaijan as a dictatorship by Gérald Darmanin, Minister of the Interior of France.

“Such statements against Azerbaijan by France are completely unacceptable and have been strongly rejected by us. Fundamental rights and freedoms are completely secured in Azerbaijan, in contrast to France, where human rights are grossly violated, protesters are killed during riots, and there is widespread Islamophobia and attacks on Muslims, as well as anti-Semitism,” he said.

“Azerbaijan has always been shaped and grown as a society committed to democratic values since the restoration of its independence. Azerbaijan is a country where people from different ethnic and religious backgrounds coexist in a friendly and secure environment. The French side must apologize for this remark. Should this not be the case, it will lead to further negative consequences for the relations between Azerbaijan and France,” Aykhan Hajizada added.

