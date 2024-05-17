Red deer calf joins wild herd in Shahdag National Park [PHOTOS]

17 May 2024 17:56 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Another adorable red deer calf has joined the wild herd in Shahdag National Park within the joint reintroduction project of IDEA Public Union and the Azerbaijan Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Azernews reports.

The project is aimed at increasing the population of rare and endangered biological species and reintroducing them into historically inhabited areas.

This initiative highlights the ongoing commitment to the conservation and preservation of wildlife in Azerbaijan.

With the natural growth considered, the population of reintroduced red deer has now reached a total of eight individuals.

To safeguard the deer mother and baby deer from potential predators, they are currently being housed in a secure enclosure located in the Ismayilli section of Shahdag National Park.

The IDEA Public Union was founded in 2011 by Heydar Aliyev Foundation Vice-President Leyla Aliyeva.

The public union aims to promote public awareness on environmental issues and action, collaborate with the youth, promote the education of environmental problems and find proper solutions for them.

It calls upon each individual to care about the environment and to contribute to ongoing efforts against ecological problems.

Red deer

Currently, red deer are found only in the Greater Caucasus. Red deer are listed in the Red Book of Azerbaijan. In the past, they lived in the forests of the Greater and Lesser Caucasus, the Talysh Mountains, as well as Tugay Forests along the Kura and Araz rivers.

European red deer have a relatively long tail compared with their Asian and North American relatives. Subtle differences in appearance are noted between the various subspecies of red deer, primarily in size and antlers, with the smallest being the Corsican red deer found on the islands of Corsica and Sardinia and the largest being the Caspian red deer of Asia Minor and the Caucasus Region to the west of the Caspian Sea.

Considering the potential role of this species in the development of forest ecosystems, restoration of its population is of particular importance for the nature of Azerbaijan.

An increase in the population of red deer reintroduced has been recorded in Shahdag National Park.

Shahdag National Park

Founded in 2006, Shahdag National Park has become one of the most exciting places for tourists. The park is a perfect place to experience the awe and wonders of nature.

Shahdag National Park is home to the red deer, rare East Caucasian tur, a mountain-dwelling goat antelope found only in the eastern half of the Caucasus Mountains.

Other large mammals found here are the Caucasian, Bezoar ibex, domestic goat, Caucasian lynx, Syrian brown bear, wild boar, Indian wolf, common jackal, common jungle cat, red fox and bison, that truly captivate nature enthusiasts.

A variety of tree species, including the Caucasian Oak, Caucasian and European Hornbeam, Oriental Hornbeam, Oriental Beech, Silver Birch, Birch, Common Yew, White Willow, Common Walnut, and Wild Cherry, can be found here.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz