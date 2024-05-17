Azerbaijan's Kapital Bank aims to open new branch in Azerbaijan's Khankendi

17 May 2024 14:15 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Kapital Bank expects to open a branch in the city of Khankendi in the near future, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Kapital Bank Farid Huseynov said during a press conference, Azernews reports.

“We already have two branches in Garabagh. One of them is located in Aghali village in Zangilan district. Last week, we opened another branch in Lachin. We are proud of it. We hope to open a branch in Khankendi and then in other cities of Azerbaijan soon,” he added.

Kapital Bank has operated successfully as the heir of Savings Bank of Azerbaijan for more than 140 years. Currently, Kapital Bank is the largest financial institution in Azerbaijan. Kapital Bank serves more than 5 million individuals and more than 22,000 legal entities. At the same time, Kapital Bank closely participates in a number of state-owned social projects and implements a number of development programs of real sector.

81.08% of shares of "Kapital Bank" OJSC belong to "Pasha Holding" LLC, 7.52% of shares belong to "Pasha Sigorta" OJSC, and 11.40% of shares belong to other individuals. The Bank’s share capital is represented by ordinary fully-paid stock with a total amount of 265 849 999.85 AZN. At present, “Kapital Bank” is a financial structure with the biggest service network in the country.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz