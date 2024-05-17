Earth sized planet discovered fifty five light years from Earth

17 May 2024 23:22 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Scientists have discovered an Earth-sized planet 55 light-years away. The planet, which astronomers call "SPECULOOS-3b", orbits its star in 17 hours. Despite the fast rotation period, the days and nights on the exoplanet never end, Azernews reports.

The results of the new study were published in the journal Nature Astronomy. The author of the discovery used a global network of robotic telescopes to look at nearby ultracold dwarf planets. Researcher Georgina Dransfield from the University of Birmingham said the small size of ultracold dwarfs makes it easier to detect planets.

Scientists note that the James-Webb Space Telescope can provide fundamental information about the geology and mineralogy of this exotic world.

