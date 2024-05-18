Azerbaijani oil prices climb

18 May 2024 12:47 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijani oil has seen a rise in value on the global market, Azernews reports.

The price of one barrel of "Azeri Light" brand oil has increased by $0.61 or 0.7 percent, reaching $84.82.

It's noteworthy that the lowest recorded price of 'Azeri Light' oil was on April 21, 2020, at $15.81, while the highest price was recorded in July 2008 at $149.66.

The recent increase in the value of Azerbaijani oil in the global market underscores its significance in the energy sector.

The rise in price, reflects the ongoing dynamics of supply and demand and highlights the resilience of Azerbaijan's oil industry.

