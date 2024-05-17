FIFA Congress: Host country for 2027 Women's World Cup announced

The 74th FIFA Congress in Bangkok has voted in favour of Brazil's bid to host the 2027 Women's World Cup, Azernews reports.

According to the results of the voting held at the congress, Brazil beat the joint application of Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany.

Brazil will become the fourth country, following the United States, Germany, and France, to host both the women's and men's World Cups.

The reasons why FIFA chose Brazil to host the women's championship were aspects such as infrastructure with stadiums and accommodations, marketing, sustainability, human rights, and legal issues.

The 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup will involve 32 national teams, including that of the host nation, after FIFA announced the expansion of the tournament in July 2019. Spain are the defending champions, having won their first title in 2023.

Note that Thailand hosts the FIFA Congress for the first time. Members of football associations from 211 countries, including Azerbaijan, have attended the 74th annual FIFA Congress.

President of the Azerbaijani Association of Football Federations (AFFA), Rovshan Najaf, is representing the country at the 74th FIFA Congress.

Formed in 1992, the Azerbaijani Association of Football Federations (AFFA) is the governing body of football in Azerbaijan.

The Association is responsible for overseeing all aspects of amateur and professional games in its territory.

It runs numerous competitions, the most famous of which is the Azerbaijan Cup. AFFA is a member of both UEFA and FIFA.

