Azerbaijani Army's Engineering Troops persist in demining efforts

18 May 2024 14:10 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

In May of this year, the units and subunits of the Engineering Troops of the Azerbaijan Army successfully cleared more than 254 hectares of territory from mines in the liberated areas, Azernews reports citing the Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense.

According to information since the onset of operations, the Azerbaijan Army's engineer-sapper units have cleared a total of 37,583 hectares of land from mines and unexploded ordnance in the liberated territories.

This effort has resulted in the detection and removal of 10,463 anti-personnel mines, 3,318 anti-tank mines, and 12,814 unexploded ordnances.

Ongoing engineering support measures are being implemented, with a focus on demining settlements, agricultural plots, roads, and infrastructure facilities as part of the planned activities.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz