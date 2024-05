17 May 2024 13:39 (UTC+04:00)

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus, viewed the monuments to prominent personalities of Azerbaijan such as Natavan, Bulbul and Uzeyir Hajibayli, which were shot at by Armenians in Shusha during the occupation, Azernews reports.

