Azerbaijan and Cuba exchange views on COP29 Conference

18 May 2024

Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Cuba, Ruslan Rzayev, held a meeting with Eduardo Martinez Dias, the Minister of Science, Technology, and Environment of Cuba, Azernews reports citing the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Cuba.

The meeting addressed the longstanding friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Cuba, expressing satisfaction with the recent developments in bilateral relations.

Discussions also revolved around potential cooperation in the fields of science, technology, and the environment, along with matters pertaining to the upcoming 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) to be hosted in Baku.

The Cuban minister extended congratulations to Azerbaijan for hosting COP29, highlighting their readiness to support the country in this endeavor.

Furthermore, the meeting facilitated an exchange of views on various other topics of mutual interest.

