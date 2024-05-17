Baku hosts Golden Shah National Culinary Championship [PHOTOS]

The 4th Golden Shah National Culinary Championship has been held within the International Food Industry Exhibition-InterFood Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The three-day championship is organised with the support of the State Tourism Agency and the Azerbaijan National Culinary Centre, a partnership between the World Association of Chefs' Societies (Wordlchefs) and the Azerbaijan Culinary Specialists Association (ACSA).

Over 170 local and more than 25 foreign chefs, both individually and as part of teams, participate in the championship, held since 2019, in various nominations.

The dishes prepared by the participants will be judged by a jury consisting of internationally certified judges representing more than 22 Worldchefs member countries.

The main goal of the championship is to promote the development of gastronomy in general, expand the potential of gastrotourism, give winners the opportunity to participate in international competitions, develop skills by learning the experience of world-famous chefs, study the methodology for preparing samples of our national cuisine by foreign chefs, and achieve the popularisation of our country as a gastrotourism destination.

The Golden Shah Culinary Championship also received the right to host the Golden Shah Continental Championship, organised jointly with Wordlchefs.

The Golden Shah National Culinary Championship, which is the first local championship officially recognised by the World Association of Chefs Societies (Wordlchefs), has the opportunity to host teams from other countries. Also, as a result of international recognition, the rules of the competition were improved, and judges of a higher level were involved in the jury.

Note that InterFood Azerbaijan is one of the most important meeting places for the food industry players of the Caspian region, annually hosting thousands of professional visitors from more than 20 countries around the world.

The exhibition aims to promote quality products on the market and establish direct contact between exhibitors and visitors.

Produce such as confectionery, meat products, vegetables and fruits, dairy products, meat and dairy products, juices, tea, tobacco, delicacies, and other food products from leading manufacturers in the industry, as well as equipment for processing fruits and vegetables, marking equipment, and much more, are presented in one place.

The 29th Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition, "InterFood Azerbaijan 2024", and the 17th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition, "Caspian Agro" are underway in Baku.

More than 500 companies from countries including Azerbaijan, Germany, the United States, and China are participating in the exhibitions, which ends on May 17.

