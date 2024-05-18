French railway workers plan mass strike

18 May 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Employees of the French National Railway Company (SNCF) intend to hold a mass strike on May 21.

As Azernews reports, citing TASS that "Sud-Rail", one of the trade unions that took the action initiative, released information about this.

"At the initiative of "Sud-Rail" in the National Railway Company of France, the "mobilization" in the territory of Ile-de-France on May 21 will be very strong, that's for sure. The next day, negotiations are planned with the management of SNCF, who will have to meet our demands", - the statement said. "General Labor Confederation" (CGT) and "Union of National Autonomous Trade Unions" (UNSA) have also announced that they have joined the upcoming strike.

According to "Les Echos" newspaper, SNCF offers to pay 50 euros per day to employees who will work during international competitions, and 200-500 euros to those who are forced to postpone their holidays. Sud-Rail, for its part, is demanding a daily bonus of 100 euros, as well as a one-time payment of 1,000 euros to all SNCF employees and a monthly salary increase of 400 euros.

