Azerbaijani, Danish Football Association expand partnership

17 May 2024 18:19 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

President of the Azerbaijani Association of Football Federations (AFFA), Rovshan Najaf, has met with President of the Danish Football Association (DBU), President, and UEFA Executive Committee member Jesper Moller to discuss prospects of cooperation, Azernews reports.

Detailed views on mutual cooperation between the AFFA and DBU were exchanged at the meeting. The sides touched upon the development of children's football and refereeing, as well as the format of domestic leagues.

Rovshan Najaf wished success to the Danish national team in the 2024 European Championship.Jesper Moller thanked the President of AFFA for the good wishes.

Note that AFFA represents Azerbaijan at the 74th FIFA Congress in Bangkok, Thailand. Members of football associations from 211 countries have attended the annual event.

The FIFA Congress has been held annually since 1998. The congress may be ordinary or extraordinary.

An ordinary congress meets every year, an extraordinary congress may be convened by the FIFA Council (formerly the Executive Committee) at any time with the support of one fifth of the members of FIFA.

Each of the 211 members of FIFA has one vote in the Congress. The members of FIFA can propose candidates for the World Cup Host and presidency of FIFA.

The FIFA Presidential Election and FIFA World Cup Host Country Election take place at the Congress in the year following the FIFA World Cup.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz