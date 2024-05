17 May 2024 14:27 (UTC+04:00)

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus, viewed the "Heydar Aliyev and Garabagh" exhibition at the Creativity Center restored by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Shusha, Azernews reports.

