Italian opera start to perform in Baku

17 May 2024 18:36 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic will host the grand opening of the summer concert season on May 31, Azernews reports.

World opera star from Italy, tenor Fabio Andreotti, has been invited to participate in the concert.

Fabio Andreotti is often called the "new Pavarotti" for the similarity of the timbre of his voice to that of the legendary singer.

Fabio Andreotti will perform, accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra. The program will feature famous arias and enchanting Neapolitan songs.

For the first time, the summer stage will be decorated with countless fragrant blooming roses, which will maximise the audience's impressions of each concert and give the musical evenings an atmosphere of romance, dreaminess, and tenderness.

Until the fall, the Philharmonic's summer concert season will delight the public with performances by well-known artists and rising talents.

