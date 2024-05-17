AFFA President participates in FIFA Congress

President of Azerbaijani Association of Football Federations (AFFA) Rovshan Najaf has arrived at the 74th FIFA Congress in Bangkok, Thailand, Azernews reports.

Before the congress, Rovshan Najaf met with UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin.

At the meeting, issues of mutual cooperation between UEFA and AFFA were discussed, ideas were exchanged about the projects implemented in Azerbaijan with the support of the European football organization.

The parties expressed confidence that effective and useful cooperation will continue in the future.

The FIFA Congress has been held annually since 1998. The congress may be ordinary or extraordinary.

An ordinary congress meets every year, an extraordinary congress may be convened by the FIFA Council (formerly Executive Committee) at any time with the support of one fifth of the members of FIFA.

Each of the 211 members of FIFA has one vote in the congress. The members of FIFA can propose candidates for the World Cup Host and Presidency of FIFA.

The FIFA Presidential Election, FIFA World Cup Host country election takes place at the congress in the year following the FIFA World Cup and FIFA Women's World Cup Host country election takes place at the congress in the year following the FIFA Women's World Cup.

