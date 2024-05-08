Baku hosts 7th meeting of High-Level Working Group on Caspian Sea issues [PHOTOS]

8 May 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

The 7th meeting of the High-Level Working Group on the Caspian Sea issues was held in Baku on May 6-7, Azernews reports.

The meeting was attended by Samir Sharifov, head of the delegation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, A. Jahangiri, head of the delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Z. Amanjolova, head of the delegation of the Republic of Kazakhstan, M. Petrakov, head of the delegation of the Russian Federation, and M. Atajanov, head of the delegation of Turkmenistan.

The head of the Azerbaijani delegation Samir Sharifov chaired the meeting.

The discussions revolved around the drawing of the straight boundary lines in the Caspian Sea.

The meeting also discussed cooperation regarding the Caspian Sea.

The heads of the delegations expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for the excellent organization of the meeting.

The next meeting is scheduled to take place on June 24-27 in Iran.

