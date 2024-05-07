Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan embark on partnership in mandatory health insurance [PHOTOS]

7 May 2024 14:18 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance and the State Medical Insurance Fund of Uzbekistan have signed a memorandum on cooperation and mutual activity, Azernews reports, citing AZERTAC.

The document was inked by Chairman of the Board of the State Agency, Zaur Aliyev, and the Executive Director of the Fund, Zokhid Ermatov.

The memorandum envisages the establishment of partnership, efficient and mutual cooperation between the two institutions, as well as implementation of joint measures to enhance the mandatory health insurance system.

The sides also agreed to exchange experience on applying methods of monitoring the quality of medical care, preferential drug provision, financial mechanisms, information technologies and other types of activities within the mandatory medical insurance, and collaborate on issues of mutual interest.

“The introduction of mandatory health insurance in Uzbekistan is carried out gradually in several regions. Starting from 2025, mandatory medical insurance will be applied throughout the entire territory of Uzbekistan," the Agency said.

