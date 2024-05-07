Azernews.Az

Tuesday May 7 2024

Deepwater Gunashli's scheduled turnaround program concludes with resounding success

7 May 2024 16:16 (UTC+04:00)
Deepwater Gunashli's scheduled turnaround program concludes with resounding success

In a testament to operational excellence, bp, the operator of the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field development project, has successfully completed its planned maintenance program on the Deepwater Gunashli platform well ahead of schedule, Azernews reports citing bp-Azerbaijan.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more