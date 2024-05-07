Deepwater Gunashli's scheduled turnaround program concludes with resounding success

7 May 2024 16:16 (UTC+04:00)

In a testament to operational excellence, bp, the operator of the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field development project, has successfully completed its planned maintenance program on the Deepwater Gunashli platform well ahead of schedule, Azernews reports citing bp-Azerbaijan.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.