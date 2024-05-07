Azerbaijani films awarded in Kazakhstan [PHOTOS]

7 May 2024 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani films have been awarded at the 1st Farabi International Student Film Festival held in Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

Murad Shukurlu's film "Once Upon a Time in Sabunchu" and Mikhail Abdulov's film "Lent" won the in Best Author's Film" and Best Actor Duo nominations.

The Azerbaijani directors participated in the festival with the support of the Azerbaijan Film Agency.

Set up by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the State Film Agency focuses on creating all necessary conditions in the cinematography. It will also attract investments and foreign investors to the country's film industry.

The 1st Farabi International Student Film Festival was organized as part of the celebration of the 90th anniversary of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University in Almaty.

The feature and documentary films of students of film and media faculties from TURKSOY member countries were demonstrated at the festival attended by students from Turkic-speaking countries.

The main purpose of the festival is to support young filmmakers and create conditions for their further professional growth in this field, popularize student creativity, promote friendship between Turkic peoples, enrich the spiritual world, and expand the worldview of generations.

A total of 70 films by students studying at the faculties of cinema and art of Turkic-speaking countries in the genres of ethnographic documentary film, film essay, film observation, portrait (documentary biopic), experimental film, documentary animation were screened as part of the festival.

