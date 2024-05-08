US Department of Commerce revokes export licenses for the supply of Huawei semiconductors

8 May 2024 21:22 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The U.S. Department of Commerce has revoked several export licenses that allowed some companies to supply goods, including semiconductors, to Chinese electronics manufacturer Huawei, Azernews reports.

According to an agency interlocutor familiar with the situation, the companies received notifications from the Ministry of Trade that their licenses had been revoked, and the decision immediately took effect.

Reuters believes that this step followed the release of a new model of the Huawei MateBook X Pro laptop with artificial intelligence support.

In August 2018, US President Donald Trump signed a decree banning government departments from using Huawei equipment under the pretext of a threat to national security. In 2020, the United States Department of Commerce restricted the company's access to chips made using American technology in order to avoid leakage of production secrets to the PRC. Huawei denies all the accusations against it.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz