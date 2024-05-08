Russia, China built nuclear power plant on Moon

8 May 2024 19:48 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Roscosmos and its Chinese counterpart the China National Space Administration (CNSA) are jointly exploring the deployment of a nuclear reactor on the surface of the Moon by 2035, Azernews reports citing Russian state-owned news agency.

The head of Roscosmos noted that such a mission would need to be carried out automatically, the necessary technological solutions for this are almost ready.

Roscosmos CEO Yury Borisov said that today we are seriously considering the project of delivering and installing a nuclear power plant on the surface of the Moon together with our Chinese colleagues at the end of 2033-2035.

In March 2021, Roscosmos and the Chinese Space Agency signed a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation on the creation of an International Scientific Lunar Station (ISS). During the implementation of the lunar program, automatic stations "Smena-6", "Smena-7" and "Smena-8" will be sent to the Earth's natural satellite. The purpose of the first lunar missions will be to test basic technologies that will allow the construction of a complex of experimental research facilities that can be controlled remotely.

Russia and China will send their first mission to the moon in 2026, and the project is scheduled to be completed by 2028.

---

