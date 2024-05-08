Oil prices takes dip in global markets

8 May 2024 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

On London's ICE ("InterContinental Exchange Futures"), the price of one barrel of Brent oil experienced a decrease of $0.5, settling at $82.66, Azernews reports.

Similarly, on the New York NYMEX ("New York Mercantile Exchange"), the price of one barrel of Light oil dropped by $0.45, reaching $77.93.

This slight downturn in oil prices reflects ongoing fluctuations in the energy market, influenced by factors such as supply dynamics, geopolitical tensions, and global economic conditions. Investors and analysts continue to monitor these developments closely for insights into future trends and implications for various sectors, including energy production, transportation, and consumer goods.

