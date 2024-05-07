Mystery Ensemble has thrilled music lovers at Chamber and Organ Music Hall. The ensemble​ performed a concert program dedicated to Italian pianist and composer Ludovico Einaudi, Azernews reports.

Ludovico Einaudi has composed the scores for a number of films and television productions, including This Is England, The Intouchables, I'm Still Here, the TV miniseries Doctor Zhivago, and Acquario (1996), for which he won the Grolla d'oro. His music was used as the score for the Golden Globe and Academy Award-winning films Nomad land and The Father.

The Italian composer has also released several solo albums for piano and other instruments, notably I Giorni in 2001, Nightbook in 2009, and In a Time Lapse in 2013. On 1 March 2019, Einaudi announced a seven-part project named Seven Days Walking, which was released over the course of seven months in 2019.

In 2005, he was appointed an Officer of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic.

During the concert, Mystery Ensemble performed the music pieces from the album "Underwater", which was composed in 2020. Released in 2022, "Underwater" became the maestro's first studio album in twenty years.

The concert program included various compositions such as Luminous, Temple White, Indian Yellow, Rolling Like a Ball, Flora, Natural Light, Almost June, Swordfish, Wind Song, Atoms, Temple White, Nobody Knows, and Underwater.

A subtle synthesis of musical expressions combining classical and modern trends, string instruments, and a piano sextet seemed to repeat the maestro's story about his work on the album.

The event was organized​ by creative agency RED EVENTS​ & Distribution Ltd., which makes exceptional cultural events​ in ancient mansions,​ оn rooftops,​ іn greenhouses, and​ іn other most atmospheric venues throughout the United Kingdom, Europe, and other countries.

Mystery Ensemble​ is​ a unique group that performs the most current music. This​ іs the live sound​ оf acoustic string instruments, unique arrangements, virtuoso keyboards, and spectacular percussion,​ as well​ as the artistry and drive​ оf young professionals passionate about their work. The orchestra creates​ a magical mood​ in the most atmospheric halls​ оf Baku.

The ensemble's repertoire contains​ an incredible amount​ оf music. Mystery Ensemble previously fascinated music lovers​ in Baku with concert programs like "The Music​ оf Harry Potter", "Interstellar", "The Lord​ оf the Rings", Hayao Miyazaki's Dreams, "Little Night Serenade", etc.

