President: Today marks opening of new chapter in Slovakia-Azerbaijan relations

7 May 2024 13:57 (UTC+04:00)

“Today marks the opening of a new chapter in Slovakia-Azerbaijan relations,” President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico.

“I hope that our joint path will be very successful,” the head of state emphasized.

According to Azernews, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, received Robert Fico, Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is accompanied on his visit by a group of entrepreneurs who are holding talks on cooperation between Slovakian and Azerbaijani businesses.

This is Fico's first foreign visit outside the EU, the aim of which is to support the Slovak economy and develop bilateral relations with countries that have high economic potential.

The Slovak delegation also includes Economy Minister Denisa Sakova, Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar, and Defence Minister Robert Kalinak.

