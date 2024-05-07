Amazon invests $9 billion in Singapore Cloud Technology

7 May 2024 22:51 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva, AZERNEWS

Amazon's cloud computing division, Amazon Web Services (AWS), is investing $9 billion in Singapore's cloud infrastructure, Azernews reports.

AWS plans to spend these investments over four years to expand the cloud computing infrastructure in Singapore. The investment project is aimed at meeting the growing consumer demand for cloud services and accelerating the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI).

According to the company's estimates, financial investments will create about 12.3 thousand full-time jobs in local Singaporean companies.

"These investments will cause a ripple effect throughout Singapore by accelerating economic growth and the introduction of cloud technologies," the agency quotes AWS regional manager Priscilla Chun as saying.

The head of the AWS Tokyo office, Tadao Nagasaki, announced on January 19 that AWS will invest 2 trillion yen ($13.5 billion) in Japan's cloud infrastructure.

