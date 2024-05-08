Bulgarian President visits grave of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Alley of Honors [PHOTOS]

8 May 2024 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Rumen Radev, President of the Republic of Bulgaria, visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the architect and founder of the independent Azerbaijani state, and laid a wreath at his grave, Azernews reports.

The Bulgarian President also placed flowers at the graves of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva, outstanding statesman Aziz Aliyev, and renowned doctor and scientist Tamerlan Aliyev.

---

