Nairobi hosts meeting between Azerbaijani and Kenyan NGOs [PHOTOS]

8 May 2024 16:43 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

A meeting between Azerbaijani and Kenyan NGOs was held in Nairobi, Azernews reports.

Tomorrow, the 2024 UN Civil Society Conference begins in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya. Before the global event - on May 8, a familiarization meeting was held between a number of Azerbaijani and Kenyan NGOs.

At the meeting, the "Champion of Climate Action", "Youth Champion", founder of "Smachs Foundation", daughter of the President of the Republic of Kenya, Charlene Ruto, Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Council of Kenya, Margaret Kyogora, a number of the National Council of Kenyan NGOs were present at the meeting. executives participated, they were especially interested in COP29, and expressed full confidence that this prestigious event will be successfully held under the leadership of Azerbaijan.

At the meeting, the Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Kenya Sultan Hajiyev, member of the COP29 Organizing Committee, executive director of the State Support Agency for NGOs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Aygun Aliyeva and representative of the Agency Turkan Alasgarova, head of the Department of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan Nigar Huseynova, member of the COP29 Organizing Committee, "Health Service ” Public Union Chairman Parvana Valiyeva, Deputy Chairman of "Water Use Specialists" Public Union Amin Mammadov, Deputy Chairman of "Azerbaijan Campaign Against Landmines" Public Union Roza Safikhanli gave detailed information about Azerbaijan's green agenda.

A number of issues of cooperation between Azerbaijani NGOs and African NGOs were discussed at the meeting.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz