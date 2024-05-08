Volume of passengers opting for Azerbaijan Railways trains surges by 22%

8 May 2024 13:07 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul, AZERNEWS

In April of the current year, the number of passengers utilizing suburban and domestic trains operated by Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) increased by 21.4%, totaling 6.8 million passengers, Azernews reports.

It is worth noting that during April, a substantial 95.8% of travelers, equivalent to 6.6 million individuals, chose the Absheron circular railway line, marking a robust 21.8% increase compared to the same period last year.

Furthermore, within the reporting period, passenger numbers on the Baku-Aghstafa-Baku railway line witnessed a 6.3% uptick, reaching 25 million passengers, while the Baku-Gabala-Baku railway line experienced a remarkable 2.2-fold increase, totaling 3,618 thousand passengers.

---

