Total Energies and Sinopec expand cooperation in field of low-carbon energy

French Total Energies and Chinese petrochemical company Sinopec have signed a strategic cooperation agreement to deepen their partnership, especially in the field of low-carbon energy, Azernews reports.

The companies have been cooperating for many years, especially in Angola and Brazil in the field of exploration and production, as well as in general in various fields such as oil, LNG, trade in petroleum products and mechanical engineering.

Recently, the companies joined forces to create a plant for the production of environmentally friendly aviation fuel (SAF) with a capacity of 230 thousand tons per year at the Sinopec refinery in China.

The new agreement is aimed at using new opportunities through the application of company competencies.

In particular, the two companies plan to combine their research and development experience in the field of biofuels, green hydrogen, CO2 recycling and storage systems (CCUS) and decarbonization.

