Azerbaijan earns over $132 mln from fruit & vegetable exports

In the first quarter of 2024, Azerbaijan exported fruit and vegetables amounting to 111,441 tons and worth $132.6 million, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee.

Compared to the corresponding period of 2023, the value of exported fruit and vegetables increased by 15.3% or $17.6 million, while the quantity increased by 22.6% or 20,548 tons.

In the same period of 2023, Azerbaijan exported fruit and vegetables worth $114.9 million, totaling 90,893 tons.

It is noteworthy that in the first three months of 2024 (January-March), the share of fruit and vegetable exports in total exports was 2.22%, while their share in non-oil exports was 19.68%.

The growing significance of the agricultural sector, particularly in terms of fruit and vegetable exports, is underscored by its contribution to the country's overall export portfolio.

