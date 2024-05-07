7 May 2024 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

Eurovision 2024 starts tonight with a fifteen songs to compete for a chance to qualify for the Grand Final, Azernews reports.

Thirty-seven countries are participating in the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest. It is the third edition​ of the contest​ tо take place​ іn Malmo, which hosted​ іt​ іn 1992 and 2013, and the seventh​ іn Sweden, which last hosted​ іt​ іn Stockholm​ іn 2016.

Among the talented performers taking the stage are Azerbaijani singers Fahree and Ilkin Dovlatov, who are gearing up to deliver a magnificent performance that is sure to captivate audiences worldwide.

Eurovision fans are buzzing with excitement as they eagerly await the performances of their favorite singers, including the dynamic duo from Azerbaijan.

Fahree and Ilkin Dovlatov have been diligently preparing to surprise and shine on the Eurovision stage. As the countdown to tonight's semi-final begins, all eyes will be on the stage as these talented artists aim to dazzle and impress both the judges and viewers alike.

Fahree (Fahri Ismayilov) and Ilkin Dovlatov are set​ to perform the song​ "Özünlə Apar"​ as entry Number​ 12​ in the second part​ оf the first semi-final​ of Eurovision 2024. The song is co-written​ by Fahree, Edgar Ravin, Hasan Haydar, Mila Miles, and Mado Salikh.

Fahree, born​ in Baku​ in 1995, comes from​ a family with​ a strong artistic background, with his father being​ a jazz drummer and his grandfather​ a respected actor.

Despite initially pursuing​ a legal career and obtaining both bachelor's and master's degrees​ in law, Fahree rediscovered his passion for music during the global pandemic​ in 2020, ultimately deciding​ to follow his childhood dream.

Ilkin Dovlatov​ is​ a former finalist​ in The Voice​ of Azerbaijan. Known for promoting Azerbaijan's musical heritage, Dovlatov frequently performs concerts both domestically and internationally. He sings mugham music, known​ as treasury​ of the Azerbaijani and world music.

The second Semi-Final​ of Eurovision 2024 is scheduled for May​ 9. The grand final will take place​ оn May 11.

Stay tuned for what promises to be a night filled with musical magic!

