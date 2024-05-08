People's Artist Elchin Azizov delights music lovers in Baku [PHOTOS]

8 May 2024 12:50 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani People's Artist Elchin Azizov has given his first solo concert at Heydar Aliyev Palace, Azernews reports.

The pop concert program "Believe My Song" was a sold-out and had great success.

Accompanied by the Russian pop-jazz musicians, Elchin Azizov performed songs from the repertoire of Muslim Magomayev, Polad Bulbuloglu, Rinat Ibrahimov, Jaak Yola and other outstanding representatives of the classical pop music of the 70-80s.

The concert "Believe My Song" attracted an amazing audience. Among the guests were Polad Bulbuloglu, members of the KVN team "Guys from Baku", famous cultural and artistic figures, writers, musicians, as well as friends, acquaintances and, of course, Elchin Azizov's parents.

The music night was filled with beautiful music, a warm atmosphere, pleasant memories and gratitude for the opportunity to perform on the native stage, in the beloved Heydar Aliyev Palace.

The audience very warmly and sincerely accepted the new musical program and happily sang their favorite songs together with Elchin Azizov.

The concert program included songs like "Azerbaijan", "Hope" and "Captain".

Elchin Azizov expressed his deepest gratitude to all the spectators, the general sponsor of the concert Ilgar Mammadov as well as the Artpack company and information partners - Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az, Azernews.Az, Khazar Media Holding, everyone who helped in organizing the concert, and promised to perform more often in his hometown of Baku. The audience greeted the acclaimed singer with a standing ovation.

Photo Credits: Ismail Rzayev

