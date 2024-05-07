Serbia and China sign more than 30 agreements

7 May 2024 18:21 (UTC+04:00)

The authorities of Serbia and the People's Republic of China will sign more than 30 agreements during the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Belgrade, Azernews reports.

It is noted that the security of the delegation of the head of China, numbering 400 people, will be provided by 3.4 thousand police officers. In the air, Xi Jinping's flight will be met by Serbian MiG-29 fighters who will accompany him from the border, and the Serbian army guard will be lined up at the Belgrade airfield. A solemn reception of the Chinese delegation will be organized in front of the "Chamber of Serbia" and more than 30 agreements are planned to be signed.

Xi Jinping will be on a state visit to Serbia on May 7-8. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said this visit to Serbia would be the first in eight years and would be "an important milestone in improving and renewing Sino-Serbian relations." Xi Jinping and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic are expected to discuss the international and regional situation, raising the level of Chinese-Serbian relations, and outline a course for the development of bilateral ties.

Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic, on the eve of the Chinese leader's visit, noted that China is a reliable ally and strategic partner of Serbia, and relations between the two countries will continue to develop despite the discontent of the West. He pointed out that "the highest point of cooperation this year will be the ratification and entry into force of the free trade agreement," which will open the doors of a large Chinese market for Serbian entrepreneurs.

Vucevic expressed confidence that Xi Jinping's visit to Belgrade "will mark a new stage in the development of steely friendship between Serbia and China." The iron, or steel, friendship between China and Serbia is the official wording used by Beijing and Belgrade to describe bilateral relations.

