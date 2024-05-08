Cultural and artistic figures awarded in Baku [PHOTOS]

8 May 2024 16:34 (UTC+04:00)

National History Museum has hosted a ceremony to present the anniversary medal "100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev (1923–2023)" to cultural and artistic figures, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli took part in the presentation ceremony. At the event, gratitude was expressed to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the constant support provided to Azerbaijani culture and art.

By order of the presidential order, for special services in the study and promotion of the heritage of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the implementation of the idea of Azerbaijanism, the socio-economic, scientific, technical and cultural development of the country, as well as in the field of public administration and the socio-political sphere, a group of cultural and artistic figures was awarded the jubilee medal "100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev (1923–2023)".

The National Museum of History is one of the architectural pearls of the country, dating back to the 19th century.

The largest museum in the country was originally the private residence of Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, who was the famous national oil baron remembered for his generous philanthropy.

Over 300,000 items are assembled in 10 collections in the museum, including a valuable library consisting mainly of unique books.

There are several departments in the museum: Modern history, Ethnography department, Department of ancient and medieval history, Scientific excursion department, Laboratory for museum restoration, Fund of Numismatics, etc.

The museum's collections provide insight into the history of Azerbaijan from the past to the present.

The house museum of Azerbaijan's philanthropist, oil baron Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, was re-opened in 2020 after restoration and reconstruction work.

The museum's opening was in line with the 100th anniversary of the National History Museum of Azerbaijan.

Additionally, the museum displayed new exhibits, stored in its fund, including paintings, documents, photographs, orders and books.

