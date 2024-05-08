Comprehensive preparations underway for COP29 guest accommodation

8 May 2024 13:57 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul, AZERNEWS

Azerbaijan is gearing up to host COP29, the event anticipated to draw the largest number of participants. Following the successful bid to host this significant event, Azerbaijan has embarked on a rigorous preparation process.

Amidst a flurry of activities, the country is sparing no effort in ensuring the seamless execution of COP29, Azernews reports.

Chief of Staff of the State Tourism Agency, Kanan Gasimov, highlighted these preparations at an event focusing on the implementation status of the 2023 Action Plan and forthcoming priorities of the "Development of Tourism" working group within the Commission for Business Environment and International Ratings of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Gasimov expressed optimism regarding the event's smooth conduct, emphasizing the dual nature of preparations: organizational logistics and the dissemination of pertinent political messages addressing climate change. He underscored the State Tourism Agency's concerted efforts in both aspects, emphasizing collaboration with tourism organizations and relevant international bodies to accommodate incoming guests, coordinate logistical endeavors, and mitigate the environmental footprint of the event on the tourism sector.

"As an agency, we're meticulously addressing all aspects to ensure a seamless experience for our esteemed guests," Gasimov remarked, emphasizing proactive measures to address potential challenges, including exploring alternative accommodation options to alleviate any logistical hurdles.

Azerbaijan's proactive stance underscores its commitment to not only hosting COP29 but also leveraging the platform to contribute meaningfully to the global discourse on climate change. With comprehensive preparations underway, the country is poised to showcase its organizational prowess and commitment to sustainability on the international stage.

It is worth noting this November, Azerbaijan is set to take center stage as the host of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), marking the largest international event of its kind.

