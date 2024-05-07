Next group of Azerbaijani servicemen to attend EFES-2024 exercise in Turkiye [VIDEO]
EFES-2024 multinational exercise is being held with the participation of a total of 1567 personnel from 49 countries in the cities of Istanbul and Izmir of Turkiye, Azernews reports.
The servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army, to be involved in the practical classes of the multinational live-fire exercise, have been sent to Turkiye.
EFES-2024 multinational international exercise will continue until May 30.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz