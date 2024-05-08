Azerbaijan's imports from China increase

8 May 2024 13:41 (UTC+04:00)

Trade relations between Azerbaijan and China have seen significant growth in recent years, reflecting the strengthening economic ties between the two countries. The first quarter of 2024 witnessed a substantial increase in trade turnover, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee.

During this period, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and China reached a noteworthy sum of $748,8 million. This figure represents a considerable surge compared to the same period in 2023, with an impressive increase of $123,8 million, marking a notable rise of 19.8%.

Azerbaijan's imports from China during the reporting period were particularly significant, totaling $743.7 million. This indicates a substantial increase of $154.6 million, or 26.2%, compared to the previous year's figures, showcasing the expanding demand for Chinese goods within Azerbaijan's market.

It is worth highlighting that in the first quarter of the preceding year, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and China amounted to $625.1 million. This indicates a clear upward trajectory in trade activities between the two nations, underlining the growing importance of their economic partnership.

