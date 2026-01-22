Foreign investment in Azerbaijan rises sharply with UK and UAE leading

22 January 2026 10:42 (UTC+04:00)

In 2025, a total of 21,226.1 million Azerbaijani manats (about 12.49 billion USD) were invested in fixed capital from all financial sources for the development of Azerbaijan’s economic and social sectors, Azernews reports.

According to the State Statistics Committee, 5,339.6 million manats (around 3.14 billion USD) were directed to the oil and gas sector, while 15,886.5 million manats (approximately 9.35 billion USD) were invested in the non-oil and gas sector. Of the funds allocated to the non-oil and gas sector, 2,576.4 million manats (about 1.52 billion USD)—or 12.1 percent of total investments- were channeled into the non-oil and gas industry.

Foreign investment played a growing role during the year. In 2025, 4,048.4 million manats (around 2.38 billion USD) were invested in fixed capital from foreign countries and international organizations, representing a 30 percent increase compared to the previous year.

By comparison, foreign investment in fixed capital in 2024 was around 3.15 billion manats, meaning the 2025 total represented a significant year-on-year increase.

Over 96 percent of these foreign funds in 2025 came from investors in the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Türkiye, Russia, the United States, Switzerland, Japan, Iran, Hungary, India, and France, the main investor countries in Azerbaijan’s economy.