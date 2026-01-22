International media spotlight on Ilham Aliyev’s Davos message on peace, energy and regional cooperation [PHOTOS]

22 January 2026 10:58 (UTC+04:00)

The views expressed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at the panel session “Defining Eurasia's Economic Identity” and during the “Azerbaijan Executive Breakfast” at the World Economic Forum in Davos received wide coverage in the international media, Azernews reports.

Media outlets from a broad range of countries across Europe, Russia and the Arab world published articles referring to President Aliyev’s remarks, with particular focus on the new regional realities following the Armenia–Azerbaijan war and the prospects for future-oriented cooperation between the two countries.

Türkiye’s Anadolu and İhlas news agencies, Russia’s Kommersant, Komsomolskaya Pravda, Vedomosti, Vesti, Gazeta, TASS, as well as Arabic-language platforms such as lebanon24 and al bayader, highlighted President Aliyev’s statement that Azerbaijan and Armenia have closed the chapter of war.

The Azerbaijani leader stressed the responsibility behind ending the conflict:

“It was a very responsible and important decision to stop at the right time as the leader of a country that had suffered for thirty years. Endless wars would have resulted in even more suffering and victims. Someone had to stop it, and we decided to put an end to it. Yes, the decision to close that chapter and see opportunities for peace was a joint decision of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia.”

President Aliyev also addressed the role of international organizations, noting that expectations regarding international mediation had not materialized.

The head of state further noted that the dividends of peace are already visible, pointing to the start of practical cooperation. Azerbaijan has lifted restrictions on the transit of goods from Kazakhstan and Russia to Armenia, and oil shipments from Azerbaijan to Armenia have also begun. International media emphasized that these steps mark a turning point for stability and cooperation in the region, especially given that they were announced at a major Eurasia-focused forum.

Several portals, including gulfpress.net, inkl.com, indexbox.io and alsaudiapress.com, focused on President Aliyev’s remarks regarding international law, European energy security and geopolitical aspects of energy supply. The coverage highlighted Azerbaijan’s growing role in Europe’s energy diversification efforts. President Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan now has a gas pipeline network connecting 16 countries, including the European Union, and exports natural gas to 10 EU member states, making it one of the leading countries supplying gas via pipelines.

Russian media outlets such as mk.ru, vesti.ru, life.ru, Komsomolskaya Pravda and Vzglyad paid special attention to President Aliyev’s comments at the “Breakfast with the Azerbaijani Leadership” event, where he suggested that a second oil boom could occur in Azerbaijan. While oil production is currently declining amid rising gas output, plans exist to stabilize or even increase crude production.

At the same time, President Aliyev underlined that economic diversification remains Azerbaijan’s main priority. Highlighting the growing importance of green energy, he stated:

“By 2032, we plan to achieve 8 gigawatts of solar and wind power capacity.”

International coverage of the Davos events underscored Azerbaijan’s positioning as a key regional actor shaping peace, energy security and economic transformation in Eurasia.