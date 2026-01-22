Washington and Baku deepen economic ties with new business mission

22 January 2026 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, in cooperation with the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Commerce, is organizing its first-ever bilateral business mission to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing local media outlets.

The mission will take place in Baku on February 9–10.

During the two-day visit, a high-level delegation will provide U.S. companies with opportunities to establish direct contacts with Azerbaijani government bodies, state-owned enterprises, and leading private-sector stakeholders.

The mission will focus primarily on energy and digital transformation, as well as defense and transportation, agriculture and healthcare, and finance and investment.

The program includes meetings with representatives of the Presidential Administration and the Cabinet of Ministers, relevant ministries, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan, the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), PASHA Holding, the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham), as well as other public and private institutions.