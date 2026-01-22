Gurban Gurbanov praises fans and fighting spirit after Qarabag's victory

22 January 2026 12:43 (UTC+04:00)

FC Qarabag has secured a dramatic 3–2 victory over Germany's Eintracht Frankfurt at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku in Matchday 7 of the UEFA Champions League group phase.

Following the thrilling encounter, Qarabag head coach Gurban Gurbanov addressed the media at the post-match press conference:

"I would like to thank our fans. This victory belonged to them. We have supporters who wanted this win even more than we did," said Gurban Gurbanov.

The Qarabag coach praised his team’s discipline and determination on the pitch:

"My players fought until the final whistle. In world football, teams that are not considered favourites can defeat strong opponents. I have always believed in that," he noted.

Gurbanov explained that only minor tactical adjustments were made based on the opponent:

"The result is very pleasing, but what made me happiest was seeing my players relaxed and motivated on the field. We have further developed a style of play that I am satisfied with. We will approach the match against Liverpool in even better shape. I will ask my players to compete without fear."

The head coach also expressed gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, for congratulating the team on their victory:

"We thank President Ilham Aliyev for his congratulations. He delivered the best possible comment regarding the referee’s biased decision," Gurbanov emphasized.

Gurbanov added that it would not be right to focus on shortcomings after such a result:

"I am satisfied with my players. They showed a real fighting spirit on the pitch," he said.

Looking ahead, the coach confirmed that injured midfielder Kady Borges will be unavailable for Qarabag's upcoming Champions League match against Liverpool.