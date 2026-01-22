Qarabag shock Eintracht Frankfurt with 90+4 minute winner [PHOTOS]

22 January 2026 11:19 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The UEFA Champions League group-stage Matchday 7 encounter between Azerbaijan's FC Qarabag and Germany's Eintracht Frankfurt has concluded in Baku with a thrilling victory for the hosts, Azernews reports.

The match, held at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium, ended in a 3–2 win for Qarabag, sending the home crowd into celebration.

Qarabag made a fast start as Camilo Duran opened the scoring in the 4th minute, before Eintracht responded through Can Uzun in the 11th minute. The German side later took the lead again when Fares Chaibi found the net in the 78th minute, seemingly putting Frankfurt on course for victory.

However, the Azerbaijani champions showed remarkable resilience. Duran struck once more in the 80th minute to level the score, and deep into stoppage time, Bahlul Mustafazade delivered a dramatic winner in the 90+4th minute, sealing an unforgettable night for Qarabag.

Following this result, Qarabag move up to 17th place in the standings with 10 points, while Eintracht Frankfurt, with 4 points, sit in 33rd position.

Qarabag will play their final group-stage match on January 29, when they travel to England to face Liverpool in what promises to be another high-profile European showdown.

The UEFA Champions League is a continental tournament that brings together the best teams from Europe's top domestic leagues.

It is widely regarded as the pinnacle of club football, attracting millions of fans around the world.

Clubs from UEFA's member countries compete for the title, which is seen as the ultimate achievement for European club teams.

The format of the UEFA Champions League has evolved over time.

The current structure includes several stages: Qualifying Rounds, Group Stage, Knockout Rounds and Final.

The 2025–26 UEFA Champions League marks the 71st edition of Europe's top club football competition, and the 34th since it was rebranded from the European Cup to the UEFA Champions League.

The final will take place on May 30, 2026, at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary.