NATO Chief warns Europe not to lose focus on Ukraine amid Russian attacks

22 January 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Elnur Enveroglu Read more

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has urged European leaders not to allow other geopolitical debates to distract them from supporting Ukraine amid ongoing Russian attacks, particularly strikes targeting the country’s energy infrastructure.

Speaking during a discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Rutte warned that shifting attention to secondary issues could undermine Ukraine’s ability to defend itself at a critical moment, Ukrinform reports.

“The risk here is that we focus on Greenland,” Rutte said, stressing that while such issues should be resolved amicably, they must not overshadow what he described as the central priority. “The main issue is not Greenland. The main issue is Ukraine,” he emphasised.

Rutte noted that Russia continues to carry out missile and drone attacks on Ukraine’s energy facilities, exacerbating the humanitarian situation as temperatures drop. He pointed out that Kyiv is currently experiencing temperatures of around minus 20 degrees Celsius and that Ukraine can meet only about 60 percent of its electricity needs.

Highlighting the scale of the conflict, the NATO Secretary General said Russian forces are losing approximately 1,000 soldiers each day, with monthly losses now exceeding those suffered by Soviet troops during the entire decade-long war in Afghanistan. Despite these losses, he said, Moscow continues its aggression.

Rutte also expressed concern that diplomatic efforts and financial assistance discussions could divert attention from Ukraine’s immediate military needs. He warned that Ukraine lacks sufficient air defence interceptors and US-made equipment required to counter ongoing attacks, noting that such systems are no longer readily available in Europe.

“I need the European allies to keep focus on this issue,” Rutte said. “Supporting Ukraine must remain our number one priority. Only then can we discuss other issues.”