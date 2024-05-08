Azerbaijan's industrial zones export products

8 May 2024 17:12 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

In the first quarter of 2024, industrial zones sold products worth 640.3 million manats in Azerbaijan, of which 223.6 mln manats were exported, Azernews reports, citing the Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy.

During this period, the specific weight of industrial zones in the production of non-oil industry products was 14.6%, and 28.2% in export.

From 2015 to the end of the first quarter of 2024, products worth 12.74 bln manats were sold in industrial zones, of which 4.1 bln manats were exported.

In addition, the products produced in the industrial zones were exported to more than 70 countries of the world. The Economic Zones Development Agency notes that positive steps are being taken in attracting entrepreneurs to industrial zones, making investments and creating new jobs.

From 2013 until now, 142 business entities with a total investment volume of 7.79 bln manats in industrial zones have been granted resident status. Entrepreneurs invested more than 6.7 bln manats in industrial zones and created more than 10,500 permanent jobs. In the next phase of existing projects, an additional 1 bln manats will be invested in industrial zones and more than 6,500 new jobs will be created.

