New Zealand intends to conclude a free trade agreement with the UAE

7 May 2024 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva, AZERNEWS

New Zealand and the United Arab Emirates will begin negotiations on a comprehensive economic partnership and free trade agreement, Azernews reports.

"The UAE is an important bilateral partner of New Zealand, and the start of free trade negotiations will be a big step towards expanding trade and economic relations between the two countries, stimulating our economy and creating broad export opportunities for New Zealand producers," the head of the Ministry of Trade said in a statement published on the government's website.

As McClay noted, the main areas for the development of cooperation will be "a number of areas," including agriculture and energy. "The opportunities that have opened up with the signing of the agreement will increase household incomes and reduce the cost of living in New Zealand," he stressed, also pointing out that the agreement with the UAE will be the first step in developing relations with other countries in the region.

---

