Official welcome ceremony held for President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev

8 May 2024 11:08 (UTC+04:00)

An official welcome ceremony was held for Rumen Radev, President of the Republic of Bulgaria, who arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for an official visit, Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Bulgarian President in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva welcomed Rumen Radev, President of Bulgaria and First Lady Desislava Radeva.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Bulgarian President.

The state anthems of the Republics of Bulgaria and Azerbaijan were played.

The delegation of Azerbaijan was introduced to the President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev and First Lady Desislava Radeva, while the delegation of Bulgaria was introduced to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

The guard of honor marched in front of the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev to the accompaniment of a military march.

The presidents posed for official photos.

