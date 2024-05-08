Baku Music Academy hosts round table on jazz music [PHOTOS]

8 May 2024 15:42 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A round table "Azerbaijani jazz: history and modernity" has been organized by Baku Music Academy with the support of the ADA University and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry as part of Baku International Jazz Days, Azernews reports.

The conference room named after Gara Gargayev gathered well-known musicologists and researchers, performers, teachers and students.

At the opening, musicologist, researcher, actress of the Baku Marionette Theater Fariza Babayeva spoke on the topic "On some editions of jazz music notes."

The concert participants were asked to answer the question "Is notation of jazz standards needed in Azerbaijan?".

A number of facts with the participants and difficulties that arose due to the lack of musical notations of the works of Azerbaijani jazz musicians were listed.

Professor of the Baku Music Academy, Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies Lala Rzayeva shared her report on the difference between such concepts as paraphrase, transcription, arrangement, interpretation in jazz music.

Associate Professor of the BMA, Doctor of Philosophy in Art History Turan Mamedaliyeva devoted her report to the topic of continuing the traditions laid down by the Gaya Quartet in the activities of one of the founders of the quartet, People's Artist Rauf Babayev.

In the speech of the accompanist of the Baku Choreographic Academy, musicologist and pianist Arif Agayev, interesting comments and ideas were voiced on the topic "Mugham Subtleties".

The Azerbaijani musicologist Natavan Huseynova, working in the Netherlands, gave an interesting presentation on the topic "On the emergence of jazz mugham in Azerbaijan," based on historical facts.

Baku Music Academy's students Jamal Abdinzade and Fatima Valiyeva performed their own compositions-jazz works in the academic style.

Nurlan Huseynzade, student of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, presented a jazz standard whileGaya State Ensemble performed a capella jazz compositions.

The special guest of the event, one of the veterans of jazz music, artistic director of the former bands "Lights of Baku" and "Maiden Tower", pianist Vitaly Volkov made a vivid impression on the audience with his virtuoso and lyrical performance.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz