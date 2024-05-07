Renowned violinists shine at Philharmonic Hall [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall has hosted a magnificent concert of laureates of international competitions Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev (Azerbaijan-Turkiye) and Daniil Bulayev (Latvia), Azernews reports.

During the concert, the musicians delighted the audience with The Eight Seasons by Vivaldi and Piazzolla accompanied by the Kremerata Baltica Orchestra founded by the outstanding violinist and contemporary musical figure, Grammy Award winner Gidon Kremer.

Daniil Bulayev performed The Four Seasons, a group of four violin concerti by Italian composer Antonio Vivaldi, each of which gives musical expression to a season of the year.

"I am incredibly glad that for the first time, I had the opportunity to come to Baku and perform with the world-famous Kremerata Baltica Orchestra with which I had previously collaborated. Performing in such a beautiful hall and in front of the Baku public made the most favorable impression on me. If I compare the music from The Four Seasons cycle with the reaction of the Baku public, I would identify it with the work Summer, after which there was an explosion of applause, and, of course, the energy of the hall," Daniil Bulayev told Trend Life.

Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev expressed his gladness to perform in Baku together with the Kremerata Baltica Orchestra.

"I am very pleased to be in Baku and perform in front of my native Azerbaijani public. I am very glad to perform with such an orchestra as Kremerata Baltica Orchestra, which was created by the legendary violinist, Maestro Gidon Kremer. And for me, this is It’s a very important event that I will perform in Baku for the second time with this orchestra, which has conquered world stages. I am very glad that such concerts are held in Azerbaijan, this indicates a high level of interest in classical music in the country," Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev said.

Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev performed The Seasons in Buenos Aires by the Argentine composer Astor Piazzolla - a cycle of four emotional compositions (tango) on the violin of the 18th-century Italian master Giuseppe Guarneri.

Piazzolla's "Seasons" is not a change of seasons, we are talking about different periods of life of a resident of the outskirts of the capital Buenos Aires. Love and loneliness, passion and separation in a big city - that's what these famous tangos are about.

The performances of the artists throughout the evening were accompanied by stormy applause.

Elvin Ganiyev is nicknamed an Azerbaijani Paganini. He was educated in Turkiye, Switzerland, Germany, and Spain, and performed on the most prestigious concert stages.

Daniil Bulayev is a winner of prestigious international violin competitions and has performed in many countries around the world.

In 2021, as the winner of the Windsor Festival International String Competition, he received the unique opportunity to perform at Windsor Castle with the world-famous London Philharmonic Orchestra in front of King Charles III and Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh.

