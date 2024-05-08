National gymnast to compete at FIG Rhythmic World Challenge Cup Series

8 May 2024 11:34 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani gymnast Ilona Zeynalova will compete at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup Series, Azernews reports.

The gymnastics competition will take place in the city of Portimao, Portugal on May 10-12.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

